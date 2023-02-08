Joey Janela Discusses AEW Exit And Possible Return

Back in May 2022, Joey Janela's AEW contract expired. But during Janela's time in AEW, reports surfaced of backstage heat on "The Bad Boy." While signing autographs for fans during a K&S Wrestlefest live stream, he explained exactly what happened with said heat and why he ultimately decided to exit the company.

"I was set to re-sign, and then I think I superkicked Eddie [Kingston] in the face a little bit too hard and broke his eye socket," Janela said. "I think he was going to feud with Chris Jericho, and then there was a little heat on me there. I was just like, 'I'm not dealing with it again.' So, I just hit up DDT in Japan that day and said, 'I'm not gonna re-sign.' That day they sent me a tour."

Janela stated that he had always wanted to wrestle in Japan more regularly and mentioned that now he's already been on five tours there. While Janela has had some success post-AEW, appearing often as a regular in GCW, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of one day making a return to AEW at some point – even after things didn't end on quite so positive a note.

"Never say never — me coming back there," Janela said. "I still have friends there, but right now I'm content with what I'm doing."

Janela's last match under the AEW banner was against Lee Moriarty on an episode of "AEW Dark" back in early 2022.

