Big E Loves Seeing This WWE Star 'Get Their Flowers'

Xavier Woods and Big E of The New Day appeared on WWE's "The Bump," and one of the topics that came up was the man who was conspicuous by his absence, Kofi Kingston. Asked to reflect on their accomplishments, Woods explained that he felt he had left a mark as the kind of "nerdy" WWE star that kids could look up to — which wasn't available for him when he was younger — and be an example for young Black kids, citing Kingston's 2019 WWE Championship win as a particularly moving moment.

Big E explained how, on a personal level as Kofi's friend, that title reign and the subsequent outpouring of love and respect for his partner spoke to him.

"A lot of people in entertainment, they present a certain thing, but when they're off-screen, when they're home, they're a different person," explained Big E. "The thing I love with Kofi is he is the best human being on-screen — you feel that energy — but when he goes home, he's a family man, he's incredibly kind to everyone he meets. And I just love that he's someone who if your kids look up to him ... they should. He's a worthy role model.

"I think because he's someone who we spend time doing nonsense with, we kind of forget how much he means to a lot of people. But seeing him get his flowers, seeing him get the amount of love he deserves in his career ... it is a blessing to be on his team."

Kingston and Woods were most recently "NXT" Tag Team Champions, losing the titles to Gallus this past Saturday night at the Vengeance Day show in a four-way match that also included Pretty Deadly and Chase University, while Big E is still sidelined by a neck injury.