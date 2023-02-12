Seth Rollins Addresses Perception That WWE Locker Room Is 'Cut Throat'

Historically, professional wrestling locker rooms aren't known to be welcoming environments to those on the outside. But one of WWE's top stars said that perception is a bit off. During a recent interview with Pat McAfee, four-time WWE world champion Seth Rollins opened up about the relationships WWE superstars have with each other, and compared it to how football players might see someone as a rival in the middle of a play, but a "brother" once the whistle blows.

"From the outside, you think it's a cutthroat business and to an extent it is in some capacity, because everybody wants that top spot and everybody wants to grow as a performer and, you know, the higher up you are on the card, the more money you're going to earn and that's the bottom line," Rollins explained. "But I can totally understand where you're coming from when you come in. [There's still] a level of respect. It's like, when it's Sunday, and it's game time and you're going, you're out there to kill somebody, right? You're out there to take somebody out, but as soon as it's not that time anymore, as soon as the game's over or, you know, the play is over, you help the brother up off the field and that's where we are."

Rollins' insight came in response to McAfee when he said he was surprised "everybody was very nice and hospitable" at WWE, despite having heard the locker room is an intimidating place. "Yeah, everybody wants that top spot, everybody wants to be positioned better than everybody else," Rollins said. "But at the end of the day, there is a level of respect for everybody that plays the game and so there is a brotherhood, there is a fraternity to that."

