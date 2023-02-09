Mick Foley Gives Praise And Advice To AEW Star

Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin is one of the promotion's most recognizable characters, with his half-skull-painted face and alliance with "The Icon" Sting. However, despite Allin's popularity, the purveyor of high-risk moves has been criticized online for being static.

Fellow daredevil and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently discussed Allin on his "Foley Is Pod" podcast and recommended that Allin add some levels to his persona to achieve greater success.

"I think every performer has to find a different gear that they can go into," Foley said. "As much wild stuff as I did, I was able to temper it with the promos and the shifting gears and injecting humor. I think almost every guy with a long history — not talking about the guys that could got from territory to territory and basically recreate that same push each time; I'm talking about the guys who had long runs in WWE, WCW, who found another gear that often involved humor."

Indeed, Foley's hardcore Cactus Jack persona wasn't all he had to offer. He also portrayed Mankind, a tormented, strange character who wore a mask and sometimes mutilated himself; and Dude Love, a hippie who always had a few ladies on his arms. That range allowed Foley to stay fresh, and he sees the same principle working for Allin.

"Darby, he's a soft-spoken young man and he probably should find a way to add layers to that character that doesn't necessitate taking those risks all the time," Foley said.

