AEW Dynamite Ratings Stagnant For Championship Fight Night Episode

Despite the "Championship Fight Night" billing, the February 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite" was largely flat in terms of viewership compared to the prior week that featured Jon Moxley versus "Hangman" Adam Page and Darby Allin versus Samoa Joe as the top matches. With the main matches being MJF versus Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Danielson versus RUSH, The Elite versus Top Flight and A.R. Fox, and The Acclaimed versus The Gunns, the February 8 episode averaged 899,000 total viewers across all demographics according to Nielsen viewership data reported by Wrestlenomics and ShowbuzzDaily. That's effectively a dead heat with last week's 901,000 viewers. In adults aged 18 to 49, the key demographic most valued by advertisers, "Championship Fight Night" was watched by an average of 391,000 viewers for a 0.30 rating, down slightly from last week's 401,000.

According to ShowbuzzDaily's ranking of the day's top cable originals in the key demo, "Dynamite" finished in fifth place, behind two NBA games on ESPN, "The Challenge" on MTV, and the midnight airing of ESPN's "SportsCenter." It ranked ahead of a variety of news programming as well as Comedy Central's "South Park," which scored a 0.23 rating in the key demo and was watched by an average of 484,000 viewers across all demos.

Compared to the median of the previous four weeks as charted on the Wrestlenomics Patreon page, the only demographic where "Dynamite" saw positive movement on February 8 was men aged 18-to-34, which rose by nine percent. The biggest drop was in adults 35-to-49, which went down 12 percent over the four-week median.