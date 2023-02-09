Impact Wrestling Results (02/09) - Joe Hendry Defends Digital Media Title, Steph De Lander Debuts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on February 9, 2023!

On this week's episode, Joe Hendry will defend his Impact Digital Media Championship against Matt Cardona. Hendry won the title by beating Cardona's tag team partner Brian Myers back in November. After Hard to Kill, Hendry made fun of Cardona with a new music video that dubbed him "Edge's b*itch." Cardona is now seeking to regain the Digital Media title that he once held last year.

In tag team action, Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer will team up to take on Jason Hotch and John Skyler of The Good Hands. This all stems from Bully Ray recently picking on James, which led to Dreamer making the save last week. Ray is banned from ringside for this bout.

In a pair of No Surrender qualifying matches, PCO will take on Shera, and Brian Myers will take on Dirty Dango. The winners of those bouts will advance to a four-way number one contender's match on February 24. The winner of that bout will be next in line for an Impact World Championship match.

Two Knockouts matches will go down as Steph De Lander (formerly known as Persia Pirotta in "WWE NXT") will make her in-ring debut against the powerhouse Jordynne Grace. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka of The Death Dollz will be in action as they take on the unlikely pairing of Taylor Wilde and Killer Kelly.

The show opens with a video package looking back at last week while previewing what's to come tonight.

Matt Cardona arrives and initially has trouble accessing the locker room. The guy working the door mistakes him for Joe Hendry and leads him to the wrong room at first. The guy then escorts Cardona to a closet as opposed to the cocktail platter that Hendry's room had.