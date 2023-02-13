Seth Rollins Says This Is The Most Embarrassing Moment From His Career

From turning on his Shield brothers to pulling off the "Heist of the Century" and "Slaying the Beast" at WrestleMania, Seth Rollins' WWE career has been filled with highlight moments. During an interview on "The Dan LeBatard Show," Rollins was asked what represents his most embarrassing moment throughout his 20-year wrestling career. Rollins recalled one occasion from his Shield days that he described as "pretty brutal" when he fell to the floor while crossing a barricade.

"Falling on your face like an idiot when you're supposed to be a badass in front of 10,000 people in person and then millions of people watching at home, not my finest moment," he said. "And then trying to recover from that and turn back into this cool, badass dude that's going to kick somebody's butt, didn't pan out too well."

On "WWE Raw" the night after the 2014 Royal Rumble, Daniel Bryan confronted The Authority — Triple H and Stephanie McMahon — and demanded to be put in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

As Bryan and Triple H stared each other down in the middle of the ring, The Shield's music started playing and the trio made their signature entrance through the crowd. As he approached the barricade, Rollins went to jump over it but his foot caught the top of the padding, which slipped out from under him, and he went tumbling down. To this day, Rollins doesn't know why or how that happened as he had cleared the barricade a "gazillion times" with the same jump.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Dan LeBatard Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.