Pat McAfee Issues First Comments On Brett Favre Lawsuit
Pat McAfee is being sued for defamation by NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre due to comments McAfee made about allegations of welfare funds misuse by Favre in Mississippi. The WWE commentator wasn't the only one hit with lawsuits, as Fox Sports Shannon Sharpe and state auditor Shad White were also named. On Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the former NFL punter addressed the lawsuit.
"Whenever you get too big as a show, you fly a little too close to the sun," McAfee jokingly started the conversation off by saying.
McAfee said the lawsuit claimed that he defamed Favre's name "to try to earn a profit," hearing from Favre's New York lawyers on two separate occasions. The first of the two letters stated that if McAfee would "erase every single video that has Brett Favre's name mentioned in it" from the history of "The Pat McAfee Show" they wouldn't continue with the lawsuit, which McAfee declined to do. A second letter came this past Wednesday, calling for McAfee to "issue a public apology" to Favre, and follow the same guidelines of the first letter.
Letters From Lawyers
Currently in Arizona preparing for this Sunday's NFL Super Bowl, McAfee detailed what he did when the second letter came across his desk.
"So my wife read that to me, she was not here yet, and I immediately started laughing because my wife understands I'm one of the worst apologizers in history," McAfee said. "It's tough to get me to do it, it's very difficult. Now I have this deadline of 8:30, I was planning on doing it. We played Wiffle ball [instead]. That timeline came and went, and all of a sudden, I'm getting sued.
"I would just like to let everybody know, the quotes that were in that lawsuit were certainly accurate, but there's one word I believe that was said often on this particular program if you were to watch it all and that would be 'allegedly.' Our job is to report the news. We take our job seriously as journalists. We certainly said 'allegedly.'
"A lot of people are wondering how my lawyers are going to handle this, you know it, I ain't got 'em. Let's ride this f***er. I'm excited to see how it goes, I'll see you in court, pal."
