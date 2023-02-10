AEW Rampage Live Coverage (02/10) - All-Atlantic Title Match, Blackpool Combat Club Vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian, Ruby Soho Vs. Marina Shafir

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on February 10, 2023, coming to you from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be putting his title on the line against The Firm's Lee Moriarty. Cassidy has been the titleholder since defeating PAC on the October 12 episode of "Dynamite". While Moriarty has previously challenged for the FTW and ROH World Championships, this will be his first effort at capturing the All-Atlantic title.

Ruby Soho will be squaring off with "The Problem" Marina Shafir for the first time ever. Soho has had a few encounters with Saraya and Toni Storm over the past few weeks, saving Willow Nightingale from an attack at the hands of the two women and checking on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. last week after Storm and Saraya left her aid her out.

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta will be taking on The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian in the opening contest of tonight's show. Castagnoli and Moxley have faced The Butcher and The Blade in an AEW ring on a few separate occasions. Elsewhere, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will be making his return to action tonight for the first time since teaming up with FTW Champion HOOK to defeat The Firm on the January 25 episode of "Dynamite".

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe and "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes will also both be featured on tonight's show as they will be addressing AEW fans.