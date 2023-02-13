Former AEW Star Ribbed Locker Room With Virgil After A Show

"Bad Boy" Joey Janela didn't miss a beat after his AEW contract expired last year, returning to the independent scene — particularly GCW — full-time while also going on two tours of Japan for DDT, where he held the DDT Extreme title and also competed in the D-Ou Grand Prix round robin tournament.

Though his AEW run was a mixed bag, it clearly increased his star power, to the point that he's been in greater demand for both in-ring bookings and other appearances. During his recent appearance for a virtual autograph signing with "K&S WrestleFest," the topic turned to Virgil, the former WWE star best-known for his role as "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase's bodyguard who also appeared on various past Joey Janela's Spring Break events in GCW.

"I actually ribbed the whole AEW locker room in Pittsburgh," Janela recalled. "I told [Virgil] to come out to the hotel where everyone was chilling and just brought him around, brought him to the [Young] Bucks. I said 'Virgil, this is Matt and Nick, The Young Bucks. They said to me a couple [of] weeks ago that you're the inspiration for their career. Your match with Nailz at SummerSlam ['92].' And he really just talked their ear off for about 10 minutes. They're looking at me like 'You son of a b*tch.' I did it to everyone that day. There's quite a few pictures [of it]."

This year's Joey Janela's Spring Break event on March 31 in Los Angeles is already sold outs. Announced for the show so far is a match between "Speedball" Mike Bailey and El Hijo del Vikingo, as well as in-ring appearances by Kota Ibushi and Maki Itoh in matches yet to be revealed.