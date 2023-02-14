Matt Cardona Comments On Previous WWE Run And Potential Return

Since his exit from WWE in 2020, Matt Cardona has established himself as a big name in a number of promotions. The former Zack Ryder has continued his legacy across multiple companies, including GCW, NWA, Impact Wrestling, and AEW to name a few.

Although Cardona has followed in the footsteps of Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes — who left WWE to make a bigger name for themselves — the former Intercontinental Champion says he has no immediate goal to return.

"I've been saying since I got released from WWE, it's not my goal to get back there," Cardona said in his appearance on the "Pro Wrestling Boom" podcast. "I'm not doing things, 'oh what can I do to get WWE to notice me,' no. I'm trying to create my own path but at the same time, I'd be lying if I said I never wanted to have another WrestleMania moment or wrestle in Madison Square Garden, of course, I do."

The idea of Cardona returning to WWE became more of a reality when his wife Chelsea Green, made her comeback in January at the Royal Rumble. Cardona reiterated that he's having a great life, stating that usually isn't the case when you're fired by WWE. He also mentioned how much he's learned away from WWE and said this is the most fun he's ever had in his career while also being the most successful.

"I lived my dream for over a decade and I wouldn't be where I am today without WWE," Cardona said. "I said it before, that WWE was my developmental and that's not a shot at WWE. They truly taught me how to be a superstar and that is why I'm thriving in places like NWA, Impact, GCW, and all these other independents."