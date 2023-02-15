WWE Executive Details Differences Between Lanny Poffo And Randy Savage

The wrestling community recently lost "Leaping" Lanny Poffo, (aka "The Genius"). Poffo, who was 68 when he passed away last week, came from a family of wrestling legends. His father, Angelo Poffo, was a wrestler and promoter who debuted n the late 1940s, and his older brother was the incomparable "Macho Man" Randy Savage. While the two brothers had drastically different personalities, they were never too far apart during their careers.

WWE executive Bruce Prichard had the opportunity to work with both brothers and spoke about them on his podcast, "Something To Wrestle." Prichard and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed some of the differences between the two.

"If you didn't know, you didn't know, because they were about as opposite — polar opposites — as you could possibly be," Prichard said. "Lanny was always [with] a smile on his face and pretty mellow and easygoing, and Randy was a little bit more intense. Okay, a lot more intense."

Poffo and Savage worked for their father's promotion, International Championship Wrestling, where they would become stars. They also worked for the Continental Wrestling Association, which the Jarrett family owned, and most notably, WWE. Despite their different paths in the wrestling business — Savage would become a main event staple while Poffo stayed in the mid-card — they maintained a strong sibling relationship.

"It was kind of a big brother-little brother relationship. And I think there were times that Randy wanted to help Lanny more, but he also knew, he being Randy, that he wasn't going to stick his neck out too far," Prichard said. They kind of understood their roles."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.