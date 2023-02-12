AEW And WWE Stars Get Ready For Super Bowl LVII

Tonight is Super Bowl LVII. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will play host to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, as they battle on the gridiron to determine who will hold the Lombardi Trophy.

WWE's official Twitter account polled several WWE superstars, including The Street Profits, Ricochet, The Miz, a very conflicted Hit Row, and a very confident Baron Corbin. Corbin picked the Kansas City Chiefs in the video, then doubled down in a tweet later, accepting a $100 bet. Corbin isn't the only one betting on this year's Super Bowl, as Megan Morant talked in WWE's video about all the various bets that she was going to make, though she remained neutral with her Super Bowl appreciation, while Dolph Ziggler gave a myriad of betting advice that Wrestling Inc. can neither verify nor recommend in good conscience.

Over on the AEW side of things, former AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe declared his loyalty to the Philadelphia Eagles, while former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose wants nothing to do with the game, merely hoping to make sure that her Twitch stream doesn't compete with this year's halftime show, which is set to be performed by Academy Award Nominee Rihanna.

"I was going to say I was doing halftime stream for the superior food bowl or whatever game thing is happening today but then I found out Rihanna is performing," Nyla wrote. "Sorry, not competing with muva." Nyla also noted that she wanted to watch the halftime show, asking followers to let her know when it starts.