Kevin Nash Comments On The Late Lanny Poffo

Earlier this month, longtime wrestling veteran "The Genius" Lanny Poffo passed away at the age of 68. Several friends and acquaintances of Poffo have spoken about their interactions with him since then, with the latest being WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. Returning to his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash opened up about some of the quality time he was able to spend with Poffo when the two were working on a project focusing on Poffo's late brother, the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"Randy and I were really close," Nash noted. "I loved Randy to death and I think Lanny, I had never really spent time with Lanny, but we did end up doing a shot up on Thunder Bay and we ended up spending the day up there. It was just he was so happy that I was showing love to his brother." His positive interactions with Lanny, though few and far between, would continue from that day on. "Anytime I ever saw him at signings or anything, he was a class act guy," Nash added.

Poffo put his innovative mind to use outside of the ring, as well, writing books, and also creating a podcast tied to his nickname called "The Genius Cast with Lanny Poffo." He wrestled for the final time in 2020, at an indie show. Nash and Savage of course spent years working together as part of the NWO during the prime years of WCW, with Savage even joining Nash in the NWO's Wolfpac offshoot.