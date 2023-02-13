AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (02/13) - Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura Vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue, Josh Woods Vs. Man Scout, Brian Cage In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on February 13, 2023, coming to you from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!

"The Native Beast" Nyla Rose will be joining forces with veteran Emi Sakura to take on AEW coach Madison Rayne and rising star Skye Blue. Elsewhere in the women's division Vertvixen will be returning to action as she squares off with "The Magical Girl" Yuka Sakazaki. Vertvixen last appeared on the December 26 episode of "Dark: Elevation" when she joined forces with Madi Wrenkowski in a losing effort to Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. TBS Champion Jade Cargill also looks to become 51-0 tonight as she teams up with Leila Grey to face DD Doom and Dulce Tormenta.

Josh Woods will be squaring off with Man Scout. Woods and his Varsity Athletes teammate Tony Nese have aligned themselves with the leader of The Trustbusters Ari Daivari, and together, the trio have been a force to be reckoned with on "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation" over the past few weeks. One third of the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Brian Cage, looks to continue to rack up wins when he goes one-on-one with Jastin Taylor. Best Friends will be going head-to-head with Frank Stone and Adyan Colt while Dark Order will be in trios action against Vary Morales, El Dragon, and El Combarde. The Firm's Big Bill also looks to pick up the win over Gino.