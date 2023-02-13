Karrion Kross Opens Up About Frustrations With His Current Position In WWE

Karrion Kross was one of many wrestlers released by WWE over the last few years to return with a renewed focus under Paul "Triple H" Levesque's new creative regime, with his wife Scarlett also returning. No longer bound by his repackaging under Vince McMahon, Kross is ready to prove himself, and he said as much in a recent interview with Josh Martinez of New York's Z100 radio station. (Martinez says it was recorded the week of the Royal Rumble.) Kross was unusually candid by the standards of a current WWE performer.

"This is probably unhealthy, and I shouldn't say it, but I'm just gonna say it," he said. "I actually get really pissed, because it's not enough. It's not enough. I haven't reached my full potential yet and people haven't seen my best work yet. I know what I can do, and at this level, you need to be afforded certain types of opportunities, which is difficult with a big roster and only two hours of the program. And I know that once I am afforded that particular shot — because I've been afforded a lot, let's not get it twisted — once I am afforded that particularly shot to demonstrate what I can really do, what I've done where people on a major scale haven't seen it? People are gonna be blown away. And I'm gonna fight for that every single week, to get closer and closer to that shot. And I'm being straight with you, I'm being very real."