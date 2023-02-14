Earl Hebner Recalls How Vince McMahon Brought Him Into WWE

Legendary pro wrestling referee Earl Hebner has reflected on how he ended up signing with WWE. Hebner recently said that it was his late brother Dave who got him a job in WWE.

During a watch-along event for "The Main Event with Earl Hebner," the celebrated in-ring official talked about his brother's passion for the wrestling industry. "He was a great guy," Hebner said. "He loved the business." He also noted that his brother got to live his life's dream of working for WWE.

Hebner recalled the time Dave asked him to join WWE, but he hadn't made a full commitment. "David came home and said, 'Vince wants to flight us up. He wants to talk to us.' I said, 'About what?' He goes, 'He wants you to referee.' I said, 'I don't know.' He said, 'What do you mean you don't know?' I said, 'I don't know.'"

Earl Hebner recalled telling Dave that he didn't know what to do because he had been working for Jim Crockett Promotions. Dave reminded him that this was WWE and that he'd be paid well. Hebner soon found out that his brother wasn't lying, and how it didn't take him long to make the jump after a meeting with Vince McMahon.

"Vince came back later, talked to him, he said, 'Well, you guys think about it and I'll fly you back up in about a week,'" Hebner recalled. "I said, 'Okay.' So, the lady comes in, we're sitting there and she comes in and gives us an envelope. 'What is this for?' She said, 'Vince asked for your time.' I looked at it, I went, 'Holy crap. I'm going to do it.'"

