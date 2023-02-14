Brad Maddox Gives His Advice For People Wanting To Get Into Wrestling

It's been a while since former "WWE Raw" General Manager Brad Maddox has been anywhere above the surface talking about professional wrestling. He largely disappeared from the business after his 2015 WWE release, which was prompted by an unsavory dark match promo. He went further underground once he was shown as a part of private Paige videos that were leaked online. Surprisingly, he has popped back up now though, sitting for an interview with the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast to talk about his WWE experience. With a load of stories and tidbits to share, Maddox also provided some advice to prospective wrestlers hoping to break into the industry. It gave him a moment to really reflect on the ups and downs of his wrestling career.

"I guess it's like a daily process. You gotta remind yourself why you're doing it and staying focused because there's so many things to lose yourself to," he said. "I never had any drug problems, or pill problems, or alcohol problems. I never had anything like that. But it's also a super high testosterone environment. I had some different addictions; I had a sex addiction, and sh*t that just really got in the way and got me unfocused. It was one of the reasons it seems like I continuously got worse until I got on TV," he continued, "and the worst product of my entire career was on TV. But I was so lost by that point. I guess the higher you climb the mountain, the easier it is to get unfocused, maybe? I don't know. But you definitely have to retain that focus on the love of what you're doing, because if you start to lose yourself to fear, it's a slippery slope that I found un-navigate-able."

He also added that he believed that wrestlers should do their best to make sure their gimmick on the independent scene and once in the developmental system has the potential to carry over to the WWE main roster. "I wish I tried the frat boy gimmick one more time."