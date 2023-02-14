WWE Honors The Late Viscera On His Birthday

Late former WWE star Viscera (aka Big Daddy V, Mabel) was given a shout-out by WWE on Twitter on his birthday. He would've turned 52 today. WWE wrote: "Remembering Nelson Frazier Jr., best known to WWE fans as Viscera, today on his birthday."

The massive Viscera was like a chameleon in the way he could shift from one character to the next, whether it was a romantic, comedic, or intimidating role. He held multiple championships in WWE before retiring in 2013, such as the Hardcore Championship and the Tag Team Championship with Mo in Men on a Mission. He even won the 1995 King of the Ring tournament.

He also appeared in several films, including "National Lampoon's 301: The Legend of Awesomest Maximus," and "Wrong Side Of Town," which also starred Dave Bautista and Rob Van Dam.

In addition to three separate stints in WWE, he also made a handful of appearances for TNA and one surprise appearance in the original ECW. He also worked for All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he captured the All Asia Tag Team Championships alongside Taru, and the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.

Viscera suffered a heart attack and died on February 18, 2014, just four days after his 43rd birthday. His widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit against WWE, alleging that CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) played a role in his death. The lawsuit was dismissed.