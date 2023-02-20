Cody Rhodes Discusses Relationship Between Dusty Rhodes And Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on the narrative that the McMahon family has never been enamored with the Rhodes family. Fans have long believed that Vince McMahon sent the legendary "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes out in polka-dot trunks as a rib when he performed for WWE.

During an appearance on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner revealed whether he believes McMahon was ribbing his father.

"I don't believe he took it out on him," Rhodes said. "If you hear it from Vince himself, he just thought he was past his prime, let's do some fun stuff. When I try to tell fans that the polka dots wasn't a rib, it's one of those things where they will argue with me on it. I don't wanna argue about this stuff. Hey, however you feel."

Rhodes noted that Dusty was in prominent feuds in WWE with the likes of "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and Big Boss Man. He said Dusty made the most money of his career as a performer in WWE.

As far as how he feels about fans thinking the McMahon family looks down on the Rhodes family, he said the truth may lie somewhere in the middle.

"I like the narrative about the McMahons maybe pushing the Rhodes a bit," Rhodes said. "It's a fun narrative. There also might be some truth in it. There might be."

