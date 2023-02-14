AEW Dark Live Coverage (02/14) - Konosuke Takeshita Vs. Bronson, Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. Vs. The Trustbusters, Diamante In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on February 14, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Konosuke Takeshita has had high profile matches with AEW World Champion MJF and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson over the last couple of weeks, and has managed to pick up wins against the likes of one-third of the reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage and EJ Nduka. He doesn't show any sign of slowing down anytime soon as he goes one-on-one with Iron Savages' Bronson.

Arn Anderson brought together Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson at the beginning of last month in an effort to change their fortunes going into 2023. Thus far, they have been successful in attaining their goal, and tonight, they look to continue their luck as they take on The Trustbusters' Sonny Kiss and Jeeves Kay. Speaking of The Trustbusters, another member will be in singles competition as Ari Daivari is set to go one-on-one with J. Spade. Following his quick win over Man Scout on last night's episode of "Dark: Elevation", Josh Woods looks to score another victory tonight when he joins forces with Varsity Athletes teammate Tony Nese to face Kameron Russell and Allen Russell.

After successfully putting a halt to Ricky Starks' plans to earn himself a rematch against Chris Jericho in the Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite", Jericho Appreciation Society members "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker look to pick up a win over former WWE star Leon Ruffin and "Dark" regular Fuego Del Sol. While he may have suffered a loss to Rush on "Rampage" two weeks ago, Christopher Daniels looks to turn his fortunes around tonight as he goes head-to-head with Spanish Announce Project's Serpentico.

Additionally former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys will be in trios action against Terry Yaki, Larry Lazard, and Jay Lucas. Elsewhere, Ultra Violette will be making her AEW debut against Diamante. Mei Suruga will be going one-on-one with Hyena Hera while "The Reality" Zack Clayton will be squaring off with Dan Adams, and Kip Sabian takes on Gravity.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Leon Ruffin and Fuego Del Sol make their way to the ring. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker follow.