AEW Announcer Says Bron Breakker Will Be A Main Event Level Star By Next Year's WWE WrestleMania

A top name in AEW believes Bron Breakker is destined for greatness on WWE's main roster someday. Breakker is currently featured on WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." He is the reigning "NXT" Champion in his second reign. During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross revealed a conversation he had with Rick Steiner, Breakker's father, and what he told Steiner about Breakker.

"We chatted a little while in the airport," Ross said. "He was sitting there getting ready to catch a plane to someplace else. I said, 'I really enjoy watching your kid work,' and that got a smile out of him. The kid's good, really good. So, it'll be interesting to see how they promote him."

Ross has a strong belief that Breakker will emerge as a top main-event player for WWE in the near future.

"He's gonna be a star," Ross said. "He's already a star, but he's gonna be main event level, WrestleMania conversation star at least by this WrestleMania. Probably not this one. It doesn't look like it anyway, but he's gonna be a big star, no doubt, and I'm happy for the family."

Breakker signed with WWE back in February 2021. It didn't take long for Breakker to appear on WWE TV after working on his craft in the company's Performance Center. He made his "NXT" debut (not including an appearance as a security guard earlier that year) on September 14, 2021. He is now considered the face of "NXT," but that won't last if Ross' prediction comes true.

