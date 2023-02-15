WCW Star Names The Thing Charlotte Flair And Hangman Page Should Both Stop Doing

On Tuesday, Chris Ford, best known for his time in WCW and on the independent scene as Crowbar (and previously Devon Storm) was a guest on SiriusXM's "Busted Open." In the last few years, despite undergoing double knee replacement surgery, he's been wrestling fairly regularly, so his recent renaissance of sorts was a dominant topic of discussion. That then led to a question about the differences between wrestling today and wrestling when he was on national television over 20 years ago, which resulted in him giving an example that invoked two of the biggest names in WWE and AEW.

"I also believe that with this great athleticism, like I said before — and I was guilty of this when I was very young — is often, caution is thrown to the wind," he said. "I think there's a lot of choices that could be made that would keep wrestlers safer and not on the shelf, not being hurt. I'll have this example right here: Charlotte Flair. 'Hangman' Adam Page. Huge fan of both of them. They're both incredibly talented, incredibly athletic, beloved by their fans, all those things. They both do that top rope moonsault to the floor. Incredible maneuver, incredibly athletic. But in my mind, when you have a person [who's] that important to the company, there's just a lot of room for error on that move."