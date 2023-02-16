Adam Pearce Relates Heartfelt Story About WWE Hall Of Famer On The Anniversary Of Their Passing

Today marks the sixth anniversary of George "The Animal" Steele's passing. To remember the popular turnbuckle-eating WWE Hall of Famer, current on-screen WWE talent Adam Pearce has shared a memorable tale on social media to thank the legend for helping him during his pro wrestling career.

"A STORY: I was booked on a card with Mr. Steele – 25 years ago in Joliet, IL. During my match, I blew my left shoulder out. Torn labrum, torn rotator cuff, a mess that required major surgery," Pearce wrote on social media. "In any event, I was tasked by the promoter to drive George back to his hotel. During the drive, it must've been obvious that I couldn't lift my left arm high enough to get my hand on the wheel. 'How are you feeling, son?' 'I'm okay, sir.' 'Son... no you're not, please pull over.'

The event Pearce refers to is the October 9, 1999, American Wrestling Association Superstars Of Wrestling independent show. That presentation, which also featured Colt Cabana and the late King Kong Bundy, saw Steele defeat Danny Dominion in a one-on-one bout. Meanwhile, Pearce lost to a then-up-and-coming CM Punk.

"George Steele ended up driving ME in my baby blue 1990 Buick Century, asking if he in any way could help," Pearce continued. "Did I have insurance? Need him to drive me to the ER? Could I afford the cost of going? And when we got to his hotel, he pulled out his wallet and gave me trans."

Steele would hang up his wrestling boots in 2001 after 41 years of performing in the ring. He passed away at the age of 79 after suffering from kidney failure.