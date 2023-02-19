Lio Rush Comments On Possibility Of Returning To WWE

Lio Rush was released from WWE on April 15, 2020 during a time when several WWE stars found themselves out of a job in the midst of COVID-19. Rush, who had held the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship a few months prior to his release, eventually made his way to promotions such as AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but he hasn't closed the door on a return to WWE.

When asked during a sign-it-live with "K & S WrestleFest" if he has plans to work for WWE again, Rush replied: "I stopped trying to plan things. Plans don't always come out the way you want them to. We're just along for the ride. Yeah, I'm not against it. I'm not against anything, really."

During his first run on WWE's main roster, Rush worked alongside Bobby Lashley as his manager in addition to wrestling once in a while. Rush, 28, recalled his time as "The Almighty's" manager and revealed why he enjoyed taking on the role. "I really enjoyed that entire time period," Rush said. "A lot of fun. A lot of finding myself and finding my voice in wrestling."

As far as potentially returning to WWE to be a manager rather than a wrestler, Rush said: "I would say I would think about it. I'm getting older, so my knees hurt."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K & S WrestleFest" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.