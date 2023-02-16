Tony Khan Comments On Whether Top AEW Star Could Enter NJPW's G1 Tournament

Tony Khan has been credited for helping to open the "forbidden door" in professional wrestling, but AEW's President and CEO can also determine just how wide that proverbial door opens. New Japan Pro-Wrestling typically holds their annual G1 Climax tournament in the summer, and fans are calling for AEW star Bryan Danielson to take part. However, the "American Dragon" may have other obligations. During a recent appearance on "In The Kliq," Khan addressed the possibility of Danielson competing in this year's G1.

"To be honest, I think it would be great in many ways, but Bryan Danielson, it's quite possible, could be AEW World Champion," Khan said. "Either way, I mean, I think it'd be hard for him to disappear from the show, especially as the AEW World Champion. I'm not sure he'll be able to get away from the show that much. We'll have to see what happens here coming out of Revolution with MJF vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship in the 60-minute Iron Man match in San Francisco on March 5."

Danielson joined AEW in August 2021 and debuted at All Out following his WWE departure in April. By the start of 2022, Danielson challenged for Hangman Page's AEW World Championship twice but was unable to win the gold. Throughout January and February, Danielson won a series of matches to officially earn another world title match — this time against MJF at Revolution. Since signing with AEW, Danielson has not worked any matches outside the promotion. His last appearance in NJPW took place in December 2004 before continuing his work in Ring of Honor.