Impact Wrestling Results (02/16) - Kenny King Vs. Rich Swann, Masha Slamovich In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "Impact Wrestling" on February 16, 2023!

This week's episode will be headlined by Kenny King vs. Rich Swann. King recently put all champions on notice, and Swann is next in line to challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship in the main event of No Surrender. King and Swann have met in multi-man matches before, but this will mark their first singles bout together.

Two more No Surrender qualifying matches will take place as Eddie Edwards will battle Heath and Steve Maclin will clash with Rhino. The winners of those matches will advance to the four-way number one contender's match at No Surrender also involving Brian Myers and PCO.

Additionally, Chris Bey and Kushida will face off in a singles match ahead of their six-man tag team match at No Surrender. In the Knockouts division, Masha Slamovich will take on Alisha Edwards before she challenges Mickie James for the Knockouts World Championship on February 24.