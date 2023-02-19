Veda Scott Opens Up About How Women Are Treated In The Wrestling Industry

Independent wrestler and color commentator Veda Scott, best known for her stint in Ring of Honor from 2012 to 2016, was a recent guest on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast. In the interview, Paquette mentioned that there's a "really cool energy" when women's wrestling gets a particular spotlight, like the Mae Young Classic tournament that she did commentary on in WWE and the Women's Tag Team tournament that Scott did commentary for in AEW.

This prompted Scott to dive into her feelings about female wrestlers needing to make the most of those kinds of opportunities where women's wrestling takes center stage.

"Whether you worked up through the independents, or worked developmental, or whatever, you realize that not as much time, in general, is being devoted to women's wrestling," she explained. "So every time that there is a spotlight on it, we understand that this is f***ing important, and we need to just go out here, show out, show how great everything is.

"In America, the spotlight was not on women's wrestling, and there were these women who were grinding and grinding and grinding, I mean, treated like garbage. All the time. And there's a very large and predominant group of people now who are like, 'That's bulls**t, we're not doing that anymore.' So many of us are protective of that, and are like, 'You will not get shoved out of wrestling by garbage people. Come here, come to us.' That whole mentality of 'it sucked for me, so now it's gonna suck for you' is gross and disgusting."

Scott works as an announcer for several promotions, which include the Jersey Championship Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling REVOLVER. She also wrestles across the independent scene and recently enjoyed a 294-day women's championship reign in Montréal's International Wrestling Syndicate.