WWE Files Trademark On Karl Fredericks' New Name

Following his signing with WWE, Karl Fredericks has adopted a new ring name. The former NJPW star made his WWE debut last month at a "WWE NXT" live event, confronting Axiom, and now, Fredericks will make his presence felt on "NXT Level Up" tonight. Fredericks, now named Eddy Thorpe, will tackle Dante Chen in his on-screen debut. Fredericks' name change confirms a recent report from PWInsider, noting WWE's trademark filing of "Eddy Thorpe" for entertainment services, including broadcast media on television, online news, and course, performances by a professional wrestler.

As "The Alpha Wolf" takes on a new identity, he officially begins the next chapter in his career. Prior to his WWE arrival, Fredericks made his rounds on the U.S. west coast independent circuit. In 2018, Fredericks entered NJPW's Dojo in Los Angeles, but after signs of stagnation, he finally decided to depart NJPW last summer. "As of today, August 1st, I am no longer under contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and I will not be re-signing with the company at this time," Fredericks wrote via Twitter following his exit. "Though there is a disappointment in the ending of this chapter, I am grateful for the last four years traveling the world and growing with my best friends."

It didn't take long for Fredericks to regain his traction, though, as he made a visit to the WWE Performance Center in September, the same week a tryout was taking place. Five months later, Fredericks gears up for his on-screen WWE debut.