Anyone Can Be WWE Champion, Especially Sami Zayn

Thousands of wrestlers have stepped through the ropes of a WWE ring, yet only 55 have had the honor of wearing the WWE Championship around their waist. The majority of those were selected for the role by Vince McMahon, and while the ability to sell merch and move tickets was a big factor, McMahon always had a certain image of what he thought the champion should be. McMahon wanted his champions to have a certain look, to come in a certain package, to check certain boxes. And while a number of intriguing prospects came through the pipeline, if they didn't fit the Vince mold, they weren't considered championship material.

There was always a knock against someone as to why they couldn't be WWE Champion. Too small. Too fat. Too ugly. Too mid-card. Too bearded. Too indie. Too WCW. Not enough personality. And somewhere along the way, all that Vince-speak became accepted by many fans as gospel. The same fans that, for years, complained about McMahon's singular way of doing things have now adopted the lens through which he views world title candidates, leading to a pervasive gatekeeper mentality. But the simple fact of the matter is that, if you can make someone so compelling that people feel the need to pay money to see them, and if you can make them credible enough in the ring that they can believably overcome every challenge, no matter how imposing, anyone can be world champion.

And that includes Sami Zayn.