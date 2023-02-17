WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (02/17) - Intercontinental Title Match, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Vs. Viking Raiders, Ronda Rousey Returns To Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on February 17, 2023, coming to you live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!

Ahead of tomorrow night's "Elimination Chamber" Premium Live Event, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER put his title on the line against Madcap Moss. Moss defeated Rey Mysterio, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar to become the new number one contender last week. Will Moss be able to put an end to GUNTHER's 253 day reign as titleholder?

Following their six-woman tag team match on the latest episode of "Raw", Asuka will be going one-on-one with Liv Morgan. The two competitors will be joining Raquel Rodriguez, Carmella, Nikki Cross and Natalya in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, with the winner receiving a shot at Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship at "WrestleMania 39". While Asuka may have caused Morgan to tap out to earn her team the win on Monday, the question remains: will Morgan be able to get her revenge and gain some momentum heading into tomorrow night?

Chaos ensued last week when Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya came face-to-face last week. The trio got into a verbal exchange, which ultimately ended with Rousey and Baszler attacking Natalya. Shotzi ran down to ringside to provide Natalya with some backup, but Rousey and Baszler managed to get the better of her. Tonight, the four women will collide in the ring as Rousey makes her return to action for the first time since December when she teams with Baszler to face Shotzi and Natalya. Who will be victorious?

Drew McIntyre will be joining forces with Sheamus to take on The Viking Raiders. Tensions between the two teams have been on the rise since Erik and Ivar took Sheamus and McIntyre out of the "SmackDown" Tag Team Title Contender's Tournament a few weeks ago after blindsiding them with an attack, forcing them to be replaced with eventual winners Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Which team will come out on top?

Additionally, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Quebec's own Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are advertised to appear on tonight's show.