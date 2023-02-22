Mick Foley Shares The Thing That Every Entertaining Heel Eventually Gets

Mick Foley has played babyface and heel characters throughout his pro wrestling career, beginning his WCW career as a heel. Despite his heel antics and character, which led some to believe he was legitimately crazy, fans eventually got behind the future World Champion. With fan support, the company decided to have him play a face character, with a similar situation occurring in WWE years later.

On his "Foley is Pod" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Foley revealed the similarities he and The Rock possess and what entertaining heels in wrestling end up receiving from the live crowd eventually. "It's not that I'm comparing myself to The Rock, but it's ... every heel that is entertaining, you know — you can be entertaining in a variety of different ways — eventually gets a babyface following," Foley said.

"It's just a matter of whether the timing is right to capitalize on it." Rock and Foley both were heels that eventually won over crowds and were cheered for the majority of their WWE careers following them winning the crowds over.

This has been seen multiple times over the years, with the most recent example being Seth Rollins. With fans constantly humming to his theme song and cheering for him due to his entertaining, over-the-top nature, it would be difficult to put him against another face on the roster due to the crowd possibly cheering for the heel. Prior to his current feuds against Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would receive cheers from crowds, with many acknowledging "The Tribal Chief."

