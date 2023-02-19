GCW Middle Of The Night 2023 Results (2/18): Nick Gage Vs. Mike Bailey For The GCW World Championship

Game Changer Wrestling presented their Middle of the Night 2023 show from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, on a busy night of pro wrestling action. The event clashed with NJPW's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, which saw Mercedes Mone capture the IWGP Women's Championship.

The main event of Middle of the Night saw reigning GCW World Champion Nick Gage retain the gold against "Speedball" Mike Bailey. After that match, Gage reiterated that he would defend the belt against anyone. 2023 Do or Die Rumble winner Masha Slamovich then appeared to cash in her title opportunity for March 17 in New York City at GCW Eye For An Eye. Additionally, there was a further twist in the Allie Katch-Charles Mason storyline. After Mason defeated the BUSSY member, Katch challenged the sadistic star to a steel cage match at GCW Ransom on March 5 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Elsewhere, Los Mazisos successfully retained the GCW World Tag Team Championship against The Bollywood Boyz, and Jordan Oliver walked out of Los Angeles still JCW Champion after being taken to the limit by Mance Warner.

Full results

* Tony Deppen def. Starboy Charlie, Jimmy Lloyd, Eli Everfly, Cole Radrick, and Alec Price in a scramble match

* Nick Wayne def. Matt Cardona

* Gringo Loco, Latigo, and Toxin def. Jack Cartwheel, Arez, and Mago

* Jordan Oliver (c) def. Mance Warner to retain the JCW (Jersey Championship Wrestling) Championship

* Charles Mason def. Allie Katch

* Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra) to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championship

* Lio Rush def. Komander

* Blake Christian def. Willie Mack

* Nick Gage (c) def. Mike Bailey to retain the GCW World Championship