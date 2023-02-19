AEW Files Trademark For Possible New Event

All Elite Wrestling made a major overhaul on the presentation of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" at the beginning of 2023, and according to a new report, they might be shaking up their programming as well.

PWInsider is reporting that AEW has filed a trademark for "AEW Collision" which would include "Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling."

The trademark is clearly not only for an event, but an event that would inform and continue the events of previous AEW events. Whether this is going to be a focus of the program or simply a broad definition of the usual way that professional wrestling programming informs and advances the storylines of a given promotion.

AEW may be adding to its roster of programming, which already has "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," "AEW Dark," "AEW Dark Elevation," and the quarterly "AEW Battle of the Belts" specials. Kathleen Finch, the CCO of Warner Bros Discovery said that the company has "huge respect for [the AEW] audience," and the company had been trying to capitalize on AEW's popularity on their network with the controversial "Power Slap" program which drew woefully low ratings in its premiere episodes.