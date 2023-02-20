Kenny Omega Details Cody Rhodes' Contributions To AEW As An EVP

AEW began in 2019 with Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes announced as the Executive Vice Presidents of the company. However, Rhodes left AEW and returned to WWE, where he's set to headline WWE WrestleMania 39. That said, Omega hasn't forgotten about his contributions to AEW, especially during the early days of the company's existence.

In an interview with "SwerveCity Podcast," Omega addressed how Rhodes helped AEW during his time with the company, noting that he suggested ideas that didn't cross the other executives' minds. "I will assume this is just from his knowledge of being in the business all his life, he was born in the business and he understood a lot from his father, it's like he knew what we needed," Omega said. "He knew what we needed to line up ... Cody's like, 'Okay, what are we going to do about medical staffing?' And it's like, 'Oh, that's right. We need that too. Yeah, we should have doctors.' He's like, 'Okay, I've got a contact for Doc. Sampson' ... 'We need producers for TV, we need guys that actually have experience doing big wrestling production on TV.' So, again, that was like a Cody thing."

Many AEW talents such as Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill have praised the "American Nightmare" since he left AEW, stating that he was always supportive. While Rhodes shared a locker room with those performers and other AEW stars, he was one of the foundation points that helped create the second-largest North American wrestling promotion.

