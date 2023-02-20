The Undertaker Mourns The Death Of Kayfabe, Doesn't Like Fans' Interest In Backstage Dirt

Plenty of things have changed in the professional wrestling industry since The Undertaker's WWE heyday, but perhaps the biggest thorn in the retired wrestler's side is what he sees as the lack of kayfabe in modern wrestling.

"That's the difference of where we're at today with talent and where the guys were back then," The Undertaker, aka Mark Calaway, said during a recent interview on "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson." "Guys always protected their [kayfabe backstory in previous eras]. There wasn't social media and all that stuff going on."

Calaway's comments about modern kayfabe came as he and Tyson were discussing Abdullah the Butcher, who was billed as the "Madman from Sudan" but was in reality born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. "If you were from the Sudan, you were from the Sudan, and you didn't let anyone know any different," he added.

"The Deadman" also noted that fans are more interested in what goes on behind the scenes as opposed to what happens on television. "They want the dirt," he continued. "It's just like anything else in our society and it's all social media driven. Everybody puts their life out there, so it's hard for me watching everything like, okay, you're this guy on TV and then you go on social media and then you're somebody completely different? So, for me, it's kind of a huge disconnect. But it is what it is and that's where we're at, so I don't necessarily like it but there's nothing I can do about it."