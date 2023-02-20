Dwayne Johnson Humbled By XFL's 'Incredible' Opening Weekend

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating what he called "an incredible" opening weekend for the latest iteration of the XFL, and said his life has "come full circle" now that he's officially in charge of a functioning football league.

The former WWE star and current XFL owner marked the league's opening weekend with a Facebook post including photos of him at the Arlington Renegades game this past Saturday. "By the grace of blessings, life has come full circle," said Johnson, who played college football for the Miami Hurricanes and enjoyed a brief stint with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders before he joined Vince McMahon's WWE as a professional wrestler in the 1990s.

"An incredible weekend for our XFL opening!!" he added. "Atmosphere was electric at every stadium. Humbling experience all weekend that I will never forget."

Johnson appeared at two XFL games on Saturday, the first in Arlington, Texas, and the second in Houston later that night. The 10-time WWE world champion purchased the XFL for $15 million in August 2020 with plans to repackage and relaunch the league, which twice ran unsuccessfully under McMahon's leadership for one season in 2001 and again for just five weeks in 2018.

Last year, it was announced that Johnson's rebranded XFL reached a deal to broadcast games on ABC and ESPN networks. The league is made up of eight teams, split evenly into two divisions, playing American football with slightly different rules than the NFL, including different kickoffs and extra point formats, as well as mid-game sideline interviews.