AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (02/20) - Lucha Brothers Vs. Tony Nese And Ari Daivari, Huge Six Woman Tag Team Match, The Firm In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark: Elevation" on February 20, 2023, coming to you from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas!

The Lucha Brothers will be making their return to action tonight as they go head-to-head with Varsity Athletes Tony Nese and Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, along with their Death Triangle teammate PAC, haven't been seen since losing their Best of Seven Series for the AEW World Trios Championship to The Elite in January.

A huge trios match is set to be held, as Willow Nightingale will be joining forces with AEW coach Madison Rayne and Leva Bates to take on Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura. Elsewhere in the women's division, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will be squaring off with Evelyn Carter to mark her in-ring return. "The Fallen Goddess" last appeared on the January 30 episode of "Dark: Elevation" when she teamed with Diamante in a losing effort to Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki.

Dark Order and Best Friends have faced one another in tag team action a handful of times, but tonight, the two groups will team up for the first time ever as they face The Butcher, The Blade, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, and The Firm's Ethan Page in a ten-man tag team bout. Speaking of The Firm, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill will be in action as they square off with Zack Zilla and Warren Johnson. Additionally, Powerhouse Hobbs looks to write the next chapter in The Book of Hobbs when he goes one-on-one with Sal Muscat, and Juice Robinson will be taking on Fuego Del Sol.

We are live! "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Fuego Del Sol heads to the ring, followed by Juice Robinson.