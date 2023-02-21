Fan Files Lawsuit Against WWE, Claims Hearing Loss Due To WrestleMania Pyrotechnics

WWE recently got served with a new personal injury lawsuit, one involving alleged damage sustained at last year's WrestleMania. PWInsider.com reported on Monday that plaintiff Marvin Jackson sued WWE on January 12 in Tarrant County, Texas, alleging that he lost most of the hearing in his left ear due to a pyrotechnic explosion during Night 2 of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He's seeking a jury trial and damages of more than $1 million. WWE is trying to get the case moved to federal court in the Northern District of Texas.

"Plaintiff was seated next to the stage at the venue," the complaint reads. "When performance began, pyrotechnics went off. The blast from the pyrotechnics was so loud that it caused Plaintiff to lose almost all hearing in his left ear. No facts suggest that anything Plaintiff did or failed to do in any way caused or contributed to the incident or resulting damages. Defendant failed to notify anyone or place any warnings to warn of the existence of the dangers associated with pyrotechnics. As a result of the incident, Plaintiff suffered serious injuries."

According to PWInsider, Jackson sued on counts of Negligence, Gross Negligence and Strict Liability. Regarding liability, the complaint cited "the proximity of the pyrotechnics to the invitees, the indoor nature of the display, and the inherent danger of pyrotechnics." It also referred to "use of deafening pyrotechnics in indoor facilities with echoing effects" as "an irregular practice."

Very loud pyrotechnic displays have been a staple of televised WWE events since 1997. In contrast, AEW, has generally avoided making its pyro displays as loud. The company partnered with non-profit organization KultureCity with the goal of making its shows inclusive for fans with sensory issues.