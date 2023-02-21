'Speedball' Mike Bailey Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone And Bring Down Dream Match Gender Barrier

"Speedball" Mike Bailey has certainly made a name for himself as one of the biggest up-and-comers on the independent scene. Winner of Pro Wrestling Guerilla's Battle of Los Angeles tournament, Bailey has already stepped into the ring with a who's who of wrestling talent on the rise, but there's one name, in particular, he'd like to cross off his bucket list: IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone. Bailey recently spoke about his desire for such a match to transpire and, on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" podcast, he reiterated it yet again.

"It's happened, right? That one of the world's most famous wrestlers will get released or now have the option and all those dream matches will pop up? But I feel like there's been a gender barrier to that historically," Bailey said. "I'm with Impact, but I also take a lot of bookings for independent promotions, so I have a much more open field of possible dream matches. And I feel like someone like Mercedes Mone being able to wrestle literally whoever, and wrestling someone like me, would be a big deal."

Earlier this month, Bailey bluntly called out Mone via Twitter, stating that he wanted to fight her. But it was just this past weekend that Mone returned to the ring after being away from wrestling for months, defeating KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW's Battle In The Valley. Prior to that, Mone was only having dream matches that came through WWE in her previous life as "The Boss" Sasha Banks.

Bailey recently had his first major title run as Impact's X-Division Champion. But "Speedball" might be barking up the wrong tree with Mone, who has seven world titles to her name between her time in WWE and now NJPW.