Davey Boy Smith Jr. Shares Important Promo Lesson Taught To Him By Dusty Rhodes

Despite Dusty Rhodes' untimely death in 2015, "The American Dream" still managed to leave an indelible mark on today's generations of wrestlers. Stars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Mercedes Mone — among countless others – had the opportunity to sit under the learning tree of Rhodes early in their careers. Davey Boy Smith Jr. can count himself as one of those lucky individuals, working under the tutelage of Rhodes during his days in WWE's former developmental territory FCW.

During an interview with "Ad Free Shows," Smith shared a tiny bit of wisdom passed along to him by Rhodes, dealing with his promos, focusing more on delivery than the words themselves. "Dusty — the big thing that he taught me was that every promo has to have a good ending ... Dusty told, taught me that, you know, silence is golden ... It's not exactly what you say, it's how you say it."

While Smith's opportunities to cut promos in WWE were severely limited — especially during his second stint when he was released before ever appearing on TV — he remembered cutting promos in front of Rhodes. And while expressing gratitude for everything Rhodes gave him, he revealed the massive compliment the wrestling legend bestowed upon him. "I cut some ... promos down in FCW under, with Dusty's help and I was just never able to show it on WWE for whatever reason," Smith explained. "Dusty helped me a lot. I'm very thankful for that and he used to tell me that I was one of his prodigies."

