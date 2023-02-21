AEW Dark Live Coverage (02/21) - Trent Beretta Vs. Tony Nese, Tony Deppen Vs. Caleb Konley, Julia Hart In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on February 21, 2023, coming to you from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida!

Best Friends' Trent Beretta will be going one-on-one with Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese. Nese and his manager "Smart" Mark Sterling bragged about defeating every AEW star that has been put in front of him on last week's edition of "AEW Dark" during a backstage interview. Beretta objected to their statement, pointing out that the two hadn't met one another in the ring before throwing out the challenge.

La Faccion Ingobernable's Preston Vance has been a force to be reckoned with over the past few weeks, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Tonight, he looks to continue to rack up wins as he goes one-on-one with Blanco Loco. Despite coming up short against Konosuke Takeshita on last week's edition of "Dark", Bronson looks to redeem himself tonight as he teams with Iron Savages' partner Boulder to take on Terry Kid and Chris Sandson. Former ROH World Television Champion Tony Deppen will also be facing former IMPACT Wrestling star Caleb Konley while Matt Sydal squares off with The Trustbusters' Slim J, and former "NXT" talent Brady Booker makes his AEW debut as he takes on Dak Draper.

Before he takes part in the Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale tomorrow night on "AEW Dynamite", Jeff Jarrett will have one last obstacle ahead of him when he joins forces with Satnam Singh to take on former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Boys. The Wingmen will be squaring off with Jarett Diaz, Rich Adonis, and Jay Marte while The Workhorsemen face Jay Malachi and Oliver Sawyer. Rohit Raju and Jora Johl are also set for in-ring competition, as they go head-to-head with Dale Springs and Bryce Cannon.

Julia Hart will be returning to action tonight for the first time since beating Leva Bates on the January 2 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" when she takes on Devlyn Macabre. Elsewhere in the women's division, veteran Emi Sakura looks to score another win tonight over Billie Starkz after joining forces with Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir to defeat Willow Nightingale, Madison Rayne, and Leva Bates on last night's "Dark: Elevation". Charlette and Robyn Renegade will also be competing in the ring, as they are set to go head-to-head with Payton and Lizzy Blair.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as The Trustbusters head to the ring. Matt Sydal follows.