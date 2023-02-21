WWE NXT Live Coverage (02/21) - NXT Title Match, Ilja Dragunov Vs. Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne Vs. Indi Hartwell And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT" on February 21, 2023!

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will be putting his title on the line against former WWE and United States Champion Jinder Mahal. Mahal expressed that he has not been impressed with Breakker's reign as champion thus far on last week's show, and stated that he felt as though Breakker had become detached from the desires of "NXT" fans. Will Breakker be able to hold on to his title, or will Mahal be able to cement his legacy in "NXT"?

Ilja Dragunov returned to "NXT" television two weeks ago and inadvertently helped Carmelo Hayes defeat JD McDonagh. In the process, he took out Hayes' ally Trick Williams. WIlliams has not taken kindly to the encounter, and tonight, the pair will collide in the ring as they look to settle their differences. Speaking of putting issues to bed, Chase U will be squaring off with The Dyad. Chase U has had their sights set on Dyad and their Schism teammates over the past few weeks after Ava abducted Thea Hail a few weeks ago. Will Chase U be able to get their revenge?

"NXT" Tag Team Champions Gallus are set to make their televised return to in-ring competition tonight as they go head-to-head with rising stars Edris Enofé and Malik Blade in a non-title match. Gallus last competed in the ring at "Vengeance Day" earlier this month, defeating Pretty Deadly, New Day, and Chase U to capture the title they currently hold. Which team will come out on top?

After calling out Jacy Jayne and expressing her discontent with her words last week, Indi Hartwell will have the chance to get her hands on the former Toxic Attraction member. Jayne has made waves recently after the shocking betrayal of Gigi Dolin during an episode of Bayley's talkshow, "Ding Dong, Hello" two weeks ago. Elsewhere in the women's division, Alba Fyre will be going one-on-one with Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile. Fyre and her newfound ally, Isla Dawn, have been on a mission to prove to Nile that her teammate Tatum Paxley isn't as loyal as she says she is. Nile has refused to let the pair get into her head, and now the question remains: will Nile be able to defeat Fyre?