NWA Tag Champ AJ Cazana Wants To Be Managed By Jim Cornette

NWA star AJ Cazana appears to be trying to cross off his "managers" bucket list. The NWA United States Tag Team Champion took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself with wrestling legend "Loverboy" Dennis Condrey. Condrey was his manager and now Cazana is looking to add another manager to his list — Jim Cornette.

"It's about making moments. Being managed by Loverboy Dennis Condrey was a memory I'll take to the grave. Next on that list is his manager @TheJimCornette," tweeted Cazana.

It's interesting to note that back in the day Cornette was Condrey's manager when he teamed with Bobby Eaton in the legendary tag team, The Midnight Express . That was just one of several tag teams Cornette managed, with another famous one being the Heavenly Bodies.

Cazana and his tag team partner Anthony Andrews are known as The Country Gentleman and have been the NWA United Tag Team Champions since the January 31 edition of "NWA Powerrr," where they defeated the former champions Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky.

Cazana made his pro wrestling debut in 2020 and was trained by Dr. Tom Prichard. Cazana's great-grandfather John Cazana wrestled, as did his father Joe Cazana, who wrestled mostly in the '80s and early '90s in NWA, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and WCW, and also faced The Midnight Express during his career. Joe Cazana now runs the JCP Promotion's "Wide World Of Wrestling" in Sweetwater, Tennessee.

As of this writing, Cornette has yet to respond to Cazana's tweet.