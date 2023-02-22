'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Calls The Late Bruiser Brody Wrestling's Best-Ever Big Man

Pro wrestling legend Jim Duggan has discussed the career of the iconic Bruiser Brody and stated that Brody is the best big man the business has ever seen.

On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit With Jake Roberts," Duggan played special guest host in Roberts' absence, and the WWE Hall Of Famer covered a great deal of his in-ring career, attributing a lot of his identity to Bruiser Brody.

"Brody's the best big man in the business," Duggan told co-host Marcus DeAngelo on the episode. "He was a whole different guy. What a monster of a guy, what a physique, great worker, knew how to work the office."

Being a heel, Brody was notorious for wielding a heavy chain to the ring as it helped to clear his walk to the ring and it happened to be an easy way to protect himself from any violent ones. It so happened that he made the suggestion to Duggan which inspired him to bring a piece of lumber to the canvas with him. Duggan said he was working in Pensacola at the time as he wrestled as "Wild Man" Duggan when he got an opportunity to wrestle Brody in San Antonio.

"That's where I became the 'Hacksaw' character," he said. "That's where I started carrying the 2x4. Then I went to Mid-South and that's where I got my big break in Mid-South."

Duggan has plenty of "big man" appreciation to go around and in a previous interview with Wrestling Inc., "Hacksaw" stated how great of a friend the late Andre The Giant was to him.