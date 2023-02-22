Mickie James Is 'Always Ready To Step In The Ring With Mercedes Mone'

Pro wrestling's forbidden door is swinging back and forth and it isn't limited to just AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. NJPW's Mercedes Mone recently named Mickie James as an opponent she'd "love to face one day." James commented about a potential match with the former Sasha Banks during "Women Of Wednesday" on "Busted Open Radio."

"I'm always ready to step into the ring with Mercedes Mone," James said. "I think the possibility for that now is more possible than ever before." James is the Impact Knockouts Champion and Mone is IWGP Women's Champion after winning the title from KAIRI at Battle In The Valley last weekend.

"I think New Japan has such a great relationship with everyone, so she could literally face anyone and everyone," James said. "I'm honored that she would mention me. I think that is a dream match-up for me. We've never had a singles match ever, and she and I both talked about that, of how we would love to face each other one day, and those stars didn't align while we were at WWE. But now that we're not there and I'm at Impact and she's at New Japan, I would love to have that match."

James, who will defend her title against Masha Slamovich at No Surrender this weekend in Las Vegas, credited Mone for the work she has done since leaving WWE. James noted that with the current wrestling landscape, one never knows what could happen.

"Who's to say in a year, next year's WrestleMania, Mercedes Mone isn't there with that championship and opening up a whole other forbidden freakin' universe?" James said. "The possibilities are truly endless, but she has to beat me first, honestly."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.