Stu Hart Kept A Picture Of Wrestling Pioneer Luther Lindsay In His Wallet

Of all who trained in the sacred Hart Family Dungeon, only one man submitted Stu Hart. That man became Hart's best friend, and his picture would be the only one Hart carried in his wallet. His name was Luther Goodall, better known to professional wrestling fans as Luther Lindsay.

The two met while Lindsay was playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Impressed with Lindsay's strength and athleticism, Hart trained him for professional wrestling. Not only could Lindsay escape Hart's best submission holds, he also could easily apply and trap Hart in them. In his book "Pain and Passion: The History of Stampede Wrestling," Heath McCoy told the story of Hart trying to fake out Lindsay by saying he heard the phone ringing, to which Lindsay told Hart he would have to call the person back.

Frequently billed as the U.S. Colored or Negro Heavyweight Champion, Lindsay was only allowed to compete against (and travel with) fellow Black wrestlers such as Shag Thomas, Sailor Art Thomas, Woody Strode, Dory Dixon, Jack Claybourne, and Bearcat Wright due to segregation laws in the United States. In July 1953, Lindsay became the second Black wrestler to challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship when he wrestled Lou Thesz to a time-limit draw in Tacoma, Washington. In his book "Hooker," Thesz wrote: "[Lindsay was] without question the best black wrestler ever" and was "a hell of a talent and a hell of a man."