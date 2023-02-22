Keith Lee Discusses Black History Month In The Wake Of His AEW Return

AEW star Keith Lee opened up about what Black History Month means to him, naming two family members who helped inspire his personality and onscreen persona in a new video shared by the pro wrestling promotion on Wednesday.

"Black History Month to me means each year is an opportunity for me to represent my culture in a way that I hope does them pride, in a way that I hope is becoming of my people, in a way that people can be proud of me and my accomplishments the way that I represent them ,and also be a hopeful inspiration to the people in my culture around this world," Lee said.

The AEW star said his grandfather and his cousin would be the "No. 1 and No. 2" people who inspired him, both having encouraged him to be studious in his pursuit of becoming a pro wrestler. "My grandfather taught me at the age of 3 to read the dictionary and that is something that has kind of permeated and created the individual that you see today," said Lee, who has always made a point to use a thoughtful cadence during promos. "I know a lot of people think my intellect is some sort of character, but the reality is I am who I am and Keith Lee is just Keith Lee maybe turned up to 12."

Lee also said his cousin is "someone that kind of cultivated the pro wrestler you see today from a very young age, wrestling in the living room of my grandmother's house."

The wrestler encouraged AEW fans to learn more about Black history, adding: "There's a lot to uncover that I think with a little patience and a little bit of curiosity, perhaps you could raise your own intellect."