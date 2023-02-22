Keith Lee Discusses Black History Month In The Wake Of His AEW Return

By Sean Neumann/Feb. 22, 2023 3:39 pm EST

AEW star Keith Lee opened up about what Black History Month means to him, naming two family members who helped inspire his personality and onscreen persona in a new video shared by the pro wrestling promotion on Wednesday.

"Black History Month to me means each year is an opportunity for me to represent my culture in a way that I hope does them pride, in a way that I hope is becoming of my people, in a way that people can be proud of me and my accomplishments the way that I represent them ,and also be a hopeful inspiration to the people in my culture around this world," Lee said.

The AEW star said his grandfather and his cousin would be the "No. 1 and No. 2" people who inspired him, both having encouraged him to be studious in his pursuit of becoming a pro wrestler. "My grandfather taught me at the age of 3 to read the dictionary and that is something that has kind of permeated and created the individual that you see today," said Lee, who has always made a point to use a thoughtful cadence during promos. "I know a lot of people think my intellect is some sort of character, but the reality is I am who I am and Keith Lee is just Keith Lee maybe turned up to 12."

Lee also said his cousin is "someone that kind of cultivated the pro wrestler you see today from a very young age, wrestling in the living room of my grandmother's house."

The wrestler encouraged AEW fans to learn more about Black history, adding: "There's a lot to uncover that I think with a little patience and a little bit of curiosity, perhaps you could raise your own intellect."

