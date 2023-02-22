Post-Elimination Chamber Episode Of WWE Raw Gets More Than Two Million Viewers

WWE's strong momentum on the business side continued with Monday Night's post-Elimination Chamber edition of "Raw." According to data shared by both Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzz Daily, the show topped the two million viewer mark again, with the February 20 episode averaging 2,006,000 viewers across its three hours. Approximately 731,000 of those viewers were in the "key demo," adults aged 18 to 49, resulting in a 0.56 P18-49 rating. In ShowBuzz Daily's rankings of cable originals for the day, all three hours of "Raw" (WWE has each hour rated separately by Nielsen) topped the list, and the 0.56 rating across the whole show put "Raw" ahead of every show on the broadcast networks' prime time lineups on Monday, just ahead of "America's Got Talent" on NBC, which posted a 0.54 in the "key demo."

Week over week, "Raw" was up 11 percent overall and 19 percent in the "key demo." Compared to the rolling four-week median numbers that are tracked by the Wrestlenomics Patreon page, the show was up one percent in total viewers, but down six percent in the key demo. The biggest percentage increase over the median came in the oldest demographic, adults aged 50+, which was up four percent. Men aged 35 to 49 saw the biggest drop from the median at 13 percent.

As usual, "Raw" lost viewers as the show went on. Hour one averaged 2,186,000 total viewers with a 0.60 P18-49 rating, which dropped to 2,065,000 and 0.58 in hour two and then 1,768,000 and 0.50 in hour three.