Mick Foley Gives His Feelings On Stephanie McMahon's Exit From WWE

When Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE last month, it was just days after her father, Vince McMahon, had reinstated himself to WWE's Board of Directors. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently discussed Stephanie stepping away from the wrestling business and whether he thinks she will eventually return.

"I think it's a good time stepping away because Triple H is back as head of creative," Foley said on his "Foley is Pod" podcast. "You're talking about parents that are on the road a lot, working full time at a time when the girls are in their teen years. Yeah, I think it's a good time to step away. She's got the rest of her life ahead of her. ... My guess is that she'll be back at some point in WWE, but if she chooses a different career path, she can do anything she puts her mind on."

Foley continued to praise Stephanie and said he doesn't understand why some fans have a negative opinion of her. "I don't know why she gets a bad rep," Foley said. "She's easy to work with; she brings out the best in people she works with; she's open to ideas; she has a work ethic that's second to none."

Stephanie previously took a leave of absence in 2022, which wound up being short-lived, as she returned to the company as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan folllowing Vince's retirement.

